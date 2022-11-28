Gas prices continue to slide down in New Castle and across the country.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $3.92, down two cents from last week. The western Pennsylvania average is down three cents to $3.99, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
The national average pump price fell 12 cents over the past week to $3.54, which is 22 cents less than a month ago and 15 cents more than a year ago. It is the steepest weekly decline since early August.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand, excluding holiday travel, fell from 8.74 million to 8.33 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by more than three million barrels to 211 million barrels. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.66 to settle at $76.28. Crude prices dropped last week due to growing economic concerns despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks had declined by 3.7 million barrels. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are meeting on Dec. 4. If OPEC+ decides to revise its production reduction agreement to more than two million barrels, prices could be affected.
