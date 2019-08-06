Gas prices across the region fell three cents this week as the national average for fuel continues in a downward trend.
The western Pennsylvania average is now at $2.94 a gallon, according to data from the AAA East Central's Gas Price Report. Nationally, the average price is $2.71, down two cents from last week and down four cents from last month. Prices are down 15 cents since this time last year across the country. Prices are cheaper as demand dipped slightly, even though overall demand remains steady. Decreasing prices, AAA said, could continue throughout the month due in part because of the current trade war between America and China.
Crude prices decreased after President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs from China. Market observers believe increasing tariffs will reduce the global demand for crude oil, which would continue a decline in prices.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.684 Altoona
$2.855 Beaver
$2.996 Bradford
$3.049 Brookville
$2.913 Butler
$3.008 Clarion
$2.796 Du Bois
$2.984 Erie
$2.893 Greensburg
$2.999 Indiana
$2.969 Jeannette
$3.011 Kittanning
$2.854 Latrobe
$2.821 Meadville
$2.926 Mercer
$2.866 New Castle
$2.892 New Kensington
$2.967 Pittsburgh
$2.998 Sharon
$2.865 Uniontown
$2.999 Warren, Pa.
$2.972 Washington
