Gas prices are down in the city, region and nationally, wiping out last week's increases.
City drivers are seeing an increase in the price of a gallon of gas to an average of $3.53, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.58, while the national average is down a penny to $3.40.
The price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Lower crude prices are reflected in today’s national average price for a gallon of gas. As AAA projects more than 48 million Americans will hit the road this Thanksgiving week, motorists will be paying $1.29 more for a gallon of gas than a year ago and 81 cents more than in 2019.
AAA expects travel to be up 13 percent this year, predicting 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. This brings travel volumes within five percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year.
With 6.4 million more Americans traveling this Thanksgiving coupled with the recent opening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers, people should prepare for roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded.
Before heading out, motorists should ensure their vehicles are road trip-ready to avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA expects to rescue more than 400,000 Americans at the roadside this Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.