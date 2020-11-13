Despite fine-tuning in the last eight months, garbage collection services from Aiken Refuse continues to be a contentious issue for city residents.
"The garbage has been a nightmare," councilman Tim Fulkerson said during Thursday's city council meeting. "I can't say how bad of a nightmare."
Retired city refuse manager Sidney McKnight came before the council on behalf of a city resident ill with cancer who had been in a care facility. When the woman returned home, however, she told she had to pay for back service fees before her garbage could be picked up.
"I think that it's unfair, and it's a case of usury to have this lady who was fighting for her life for over a year, (pay)," McKnight said. "I hope that the mayor and the council don't stand for usury underneath the agreement in which they entered into with Aiken."
McKnight hoped some provisions could be added to the contract to address extenuating circumstances. Councilman Pat Cioppa, in his comments, told a similar story of his 94-years-old aunt who, when she became ill, moved in with her sister. After she passed, Cioppa was made aware $144 dollars was owed to Aiken.
"I was kind of dumbfounded," Cioppa said. "I hope we get an answer for Mr. McKnight and myself."
Council president Tom Smith recalled a meeting with Aiken was set to occur earlier this year to discuss provisions, but the meeting never came to fruition.
Fulkerson and Cioppa said they will schedule a meeting with Aiken and report back to the council. Properties around the city have been receiving citations for not participating in the mandatory collection services. Ninety citations were submitted in October and 20 more were submitted through the first five days of November.
The New Castle Sanitation Authority officials cautioned city residents that the citations do not have to do with their office. Those with questions about "sanitation/service fees and billing for residential" citations are asked to call city hall or Aiken.
In other business, the council narrowly approved the purchase of two pieces of public works equipment totaling $242,783.48.
Cioppa, Fulkerson and councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile voted to buy the equipment, while Smith and councilman Bryan Cameron voted against. The new Massey Ferguson Rotary Boom Mower costs $142,283 and the JCB TeleSkid plus attachments costs $100,500.39
Although they considered partially financing the purchase at first, council members concluded they could afford to use cash — $168,000 from the sale of two municipal garbage trucks and $74,783.48 from the budgeted 2020 capital improvement fund.
The money from the sale of the garbage trucks, Fulkerson explained, must be spent in its entirety by the end of the year or it will be transferred into the city's fund balance, making it unusable for the purchase.
Smith explained he voted no because the alternatives he had suggested were not investigated further.
"Councilman Tom Smith was provided all the information he requested regarding leasing equipment purchases," Mayor Chris Frye said in an email after the meeting. "Leasing this equipment would have cost the city approximately $20,000 in interest and lease fees."
Council also approved bids by Abdul Mansour and Thomas Casey. It also authorized the mayor and controller to submit an application through the Pennsylvania Municipal Internship Program and enter into an agreement with the Pennsylvania Municipal Internship Program for an intern in the city police department. The intern earn $11 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.