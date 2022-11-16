Bessemer Borough residents will see a slight increase in their garbage bills per month starting in January.
Bills for regular service will go from $16 to $26 a month.
Dumpster rentals are also increasing $10 across the board, so a 10-yard dumpster costs $55, a 20-yard dumpster $100, a 40-yard dumpster $148 and a 60-yard dumpster $195.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer Janet Novad said this increase is due to the borough’s garbage provider, Republic Services, charging the municipality more in its next contract, which begins in April, due to rising fuel and service costs.
Council, during their monthly meeting Monday, voted 6-1 for the increase, with Vice President Arthur VanTassel casting the lone dissenting vote.
Council unanimously agreed to increase the borough’s storage fees, beginning Jan. 1.
To store a regular vehicle, the price will go from $25 to $50, and large equipment will go from $50 to $100.
Council President LuAnne Izzo said this increase was due to outside experts determining the borough’s fees were “too low.”
Council agreed to advertise an ordinance that would increase residential water bills $10 a month beginning in January.
The prices start at $40 a month for people with a 3/4-inch line and go up to $575 a month for a 3-inch line.
This potential increase is due to the 2023 borough budget. If the water rate increase is approved, the budget will be balanced.
It was also noted during the meeting that beginning in January, the borough’s maintenance department phone and fax machine will be disconnected due to lack of use. The hours the borough office will be open to the public will change to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In other business, Mayor Nathan Leslie said a grant application has been submitted for Bessemer Lake Park for $104,000.
If received, the grant would be used for new playground equipment, new parking and electricity for the new pavilion.
Leslie said he recently hosted a town hall meeting where residents in attendance discussed ways to encourage business growth and investment in the borough, stating residents want more roundtable discussions in the future, as well as more township newsletters.
During council’s October meeting, it was noted the North Main Street waterline is in need of replacement. It was also noted a new water tower would be needed in the future, which would cost $2 million.
The plan for the waterline relocation project by the bridge on South Main Street, over the Hickory Run Creek, is being reviewed by PennDOT. That bridge is set to be replaced in the future by PennDOT.
All water customers will be asked about their lines, as the System Service Line Inventory revised the Lead and Copper Rule to require an inventory of each customer’s line.
