Garbage collection, potholes and loud booms were again the topics of discussion at a second town hall meeting on the city’s West Side.
Approximately two dozen people gathered at Second Baptist Church on Bell Avenue on Monday night for another town hall meeting after a first one was held in December.
Leading the discussion were the Rev. William R. Hogans and his wife the Rev. Mitzila Hogans, pastors of St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, who facilitated the event, along with the host pastor, the Rev. Norman Hunt. Mayor Chris Frye, city council President MaryAnne Gavrile, Councilman David Ward, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, United Way director Gayle Young and police Chief Bobby Salem.
“We all want to improve the city, but I look up to Rev. Hogans for daring to be different,” Hunt said. “He has dared to lift up the West Side in particular. He spearheaded this meeting which has served as an explanation of why certain things are happening.
“Some of the improvements and time frames for road improvements were inherited by the mayor on a schedule that was put in place before he became mayor. The mayor is not the bad guy.”
Many of the residents who attended voiced that they don’t understand why it takes so long for certain improvements to be made on the west side.
One asked what can be done to improve services provided by the city’s trash collector, Aiken Refuse. Frye reasoned the city’s contract with them does not expire until 2023.
On the topic of paving, especially McCleary and Harbor streets, the Rev. William R. Hogans said, “Conditions are abysmal, at best, difficult to drive on and difficult to access.”
Some residents said that just filling in potholes is not working. They questioned why streets cannot just be stripped down and completely resurfaced.
Frye explained some of the complexities regarding getting these issues resolved. He said some current projects being done in the city were planned 20 years ago and that plans are being made currently, which will take time to undertake and complete.
Some residents complained about the loud booms that come from the Ben Weitsmans of New Castle as they crush metal cars and other components that emit combustible gases.
Mayor Frye recommended the next meeting be a strategic planning meeting to include a discussion on what resources are available for improvements. He said he and the Hogans plan to meet quarterly.
“The mayor presented himself, very well, as he addressed the concerns,” Hunt said. “We, as citizens, need to come to council meetings, as well as informational sessions like this one. Folks left the meeting feeling more edified.”
