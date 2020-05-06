Two complaints have been filed in Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas against the City of New Castle about the city’s solid waste ordinance.
New Castle City Council did not discuss the litigation publicly at its caucus meeting Tuesday night, but did cite it as a reason for an executive session.
A motion was filed April 29 by attorney Bradley Olsen Jr. on behalf of Whiting Roll-offs, Inc. of New Castle to seek an injunction restricting the city from enforcing the “City of New Castle Municipal Solid Waste Ordinance,” which was adopted Dec. 12, 2019.
The city was mandated to privatize its garbage collection as a part of the city’s three-year plan to exit Act 47. The city requested bids for the contracted job three times, and said that Aiken came in with the lowest bid at just over $6 million for three years.
According to the complaint, Whiting Roll-offs, Inc. is registered within the city to collect, transport and dispose of municipal waste and bulky items from residential, commercial, industrial and industrial establishments.
Whiting began to advertise curbside collection services to city residents around April 7, which was six days after the city’s new hauler, Aiken Refuse, began its service. The city then notified Whiting it had entered into an “exclusive municipal waste contract” with Aiken, and Whiting was prohibited from offering its services to city residents.
The suit argues the exclusive contract violates the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 by “constituting an anti-competitive agreement.”
The ordinance, the suit claims, is also “unlawfully vague” and “unenforceable” due to the lack of defined terms within the ordinance such as “mixed use buildings” as well as wording pertaining to ownership of the waste once it is placed on the curbside.
According to the suit, the adopted ordinance violates Whiting’s constitutional rights as outlined in the U.S. and Pennsylvania Constitution.
A complaint in equity seeking declaratory and permanent injunctive relief on the basis that the ordinance is unconstitutional and is violating antitrust laws was filed simultaneously.
A hearing for this complaint is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 12 in courtroom three of the Lawrence County courthouse. Two hours have been allotted for the hearing.
The second complaint is for declaratory and injunctive relief filed by Olsen on April 27 on behalf of Christopher Geddes of Huron Avenue. A request for a preliminary injunction was also filed April 29.
Geddes’s complaint argues the ordinance is too vague and overly broad by not defining terms such as “resident municipal waste” and is therefore unenforceable.
Also referenced are the restrictions imposed by only allowing one hauler.
“The denial of Plaintiff’s (Geddes) request for a temporary injunction will be the equivalent of court-sanctioned authoritarian rule as it will allow for the continued eradication of free trade and market competition and instead allow the Defendant (city) authority to continue the enforcement of its illegal and unconstitutional ordinance...” Geddes’s complaint reads.
A hearing for Geddes’s complaint is also scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 12 in courtroom three.
Geddes spoke at the Feb. 25 city council meeting in opposition of the garbage service, along with over 100 other city residents.
“I’m here to talk about the rules in this country,” Geddes said during his allotted five minutes. “I really don’t know what to tell you guys. The answer is no.”
The city also has a federal case pending in relation to the denial of conditional use requests for 5G cell phone antennas and towers with AT&T.
An executive session is a private meeting held by governmental agencies to discuss topics deemed to be private by Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law. Litigation is one of the reasons an executive session can be held.
