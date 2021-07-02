Garbage a recurring theme in South New Castle meeting

BY DAN IRWIN
Garbage will be picked up Monday in South New Castle Borough.
Borough council made that announcement Thursday at its monthly meeting.
On most Monday holidays, the borough’s trash collection provider — Waste Management — refrains from picking up residents’ garbage. However, even though many people will get Monday off because Independence Day falls on a Sunday, trash collection will follow its regular schedule.
Garbage was a recurring theme at the meeting.
Council announced that it will begin advertising this month for bids for the borough’s garbage contract. The municipality’s pact with Waste Management expires in September, and treasurer Albert Burick III has said at least four companies — including Waste Management — have expressed interest in submitting bids. The other three include Republic Services, Aiken Refuse and Tri-County Industries.
In addition, a roll-off overflowing with rotting furniture and other trash outside a vacant home at 2201 Morris St. — as well as the waist-high grass surrounding the house — was brought to council’s attention by Wayne Foster, who lives one block from the eyesore.
“There are two dumpsters on it,” he said. “It’s all over, some people are throwing garbage in it. There are turkey buzzards going in and out."
Foster said he contacted the company that owns the roll-off and sent it a photo. The next day, he said, the company placed a second roll-off next to the first, overflowing one, but nothing has been placed in it.
“Here we are a week later, and we’re still seeing that,” he said. “It stinks.”
The two-story, aluminum sided home is also surrounded by grass that is three to four feet tall in places. Foster said no one has cut it this year, and asked if the borough has made any attempt to contact someone about it.
However, he also said that in researching the property, he found it had been sold in May at a free-and-clear sale, and that a man from New Albany, Ohio, was the winning bidder. It had belonged to a South Carolina property management firm, and apparently, the deed has not yet been transferred.
“They mayor has talked to a realtor down in South Carolina that is very hard to get hold of,” council president John Wilmes said. “The grass was supposed to be cut. Whether they came to cut the grass and got the wrong property, I don’t know, because the property that is bad below it was cut.”
Foster asked if a registered letter could be sent to the owner warning that if the grass is not cut by a certain date, the matter would be turned over to the magistrate.
Solicitor Lou Perrotta said that the best course would be to send a letter to both the Ohio man and the South Carolina firm, but Burick noted that if the Ohio man has not yet received the deed, any citation would be thrown out of court.
Foster said he was told by the county tax claim bureau that processing the deed could take as much as a couple of months and, in the interim, if the South Carolina firm were to pay all the liens against the property, it could reclaim it.
“Some borough residents were bidding on it,” Foster said, “and we were praying that they would get it. Unfortunately, a man from New Albany, Ohio, got it. He bid $18,000, the people bailed at 10, which I understand.
“We were just praying someone in the borough would get it and fix it up.”
