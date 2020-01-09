A fire that gutted a Shenango Township home Wednesday afternoon is being ruled an accident.
A brown bag of still-hot embers was the cause of the blaze at 2909 Cornell Ave., according to Shenango Area Fire District Chief Dave Rishel. Firefighters responded to the scene just three minutes after the initial call at 1:17 p.m. Wind gusts blew the fire from the garage into the residence of the one-story structure.
“The fire started in the garage,” Rishel said. “It was started in a brown utility bag. There were some hot embers in the bag. It was purely accidental.”
The home, owned by Michael and Bonnie Kapraly, was destroyed. A representative from Erie Insurance has already been in contact with the couple, who made it out of the house safely and are receiving support from the American Red Cross.
“It was a wind-blown fire which made it so difficult,” Rishel said. “It literally blew the fire into the residence.”
From there, the fire got into the roof. A new roof had been put over the original, making the fire difficult to contain and unsafe for firefighters to work from above.
“When the fire got up in there, we could not control it,” Rishel said. “The wind had a great amount to do with it.”
Assisting Shenango were fire departments from New Castle, Ellwood City, Taylor Township and Slippery Rock Township as well as workers from Penn Power and Columbia Gas. Noga Ambulance was at the scene. A total of 16 firefighters responded to the call and no injuries were reported.
“The New Castle Fire Department greatly assisted laying the line and supplying manpower along with Ellwood City,” Rishel said. “Our response was great.
“I feel very fortunate we were able to stop it the way we did. I thought we had it stopped, but it got up into the roof.”
