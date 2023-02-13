Union and Mahoning Township fire departments were kept busy all weekend with fires that broke out in their jurisdictions, and with providing mutual aid.
The biggest blaze was Sunday morning when a garage with two cars inside caught fire and spread to a large white, two-story farmhouse at 268 Baird Road in Mahoning Township. The occupants, whose names were not available Monday, were left homeless.
Don Retort, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief, said the fire started in the garage behind the house around 8:30 a.m., then it spread to the house. The fire caught the two cars on fire in the garage, and propane tanks in there had fed the fire and intensified it, he said.
He said the garage, which reportedly had an upstairs apartment, was attached to the house. The flames traveled into the back of the house and spread up the middle of the structure and went through the roof.
He said the house is deemed a total loss, and the American Red Cross provided help to the residents who were displaced.
The volunteer fire departments of Pulaski, Union, Neshannock, North Beaver townships, Bessemer and New Wilmington boroughs, Shenango Township in Mercer County, and Poland and Coitsville, Ohio, provided mutual aid.
Retort said a few of those departments took engines to the scene, but most of the mutual aid responders took tankers and served as water tenders to provide water to douse the fire.
”We had to tank water in,” he said. A hydrant was located farther away and the department set up a water shuttle to the burning home.
“We were on that fire for about eight hours yesterday,” Retort commented.
He said the cause of the fire is unknown.
The fire rekindled around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and again just before 7 a.m. Monday. Mahoning and Union fire departments responded Sunday night, and Mahoning, Union, Pulaski and Neshannock answered the call Monday morning.
Retort said the rekindles were minor, from something smoldering that relit, and the firefighters were at the scene about 45 minutes each time.
No injuries were reported in any of those events.
Union Township fires
The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department was summoned to two of its own fires during the weekend.
The first broke out in a free-standing garage at 946 Scotland Lane, near Harbor-Edinburg Road, owned by Gerald Zarlingo.
Chief Patrick Donofrio estimated the blaze caused about $20,000 damage.
The fire departments of Mahoning and North Beaver townships provided mutual aid.
Union firefighters also were called to a house fire at 24 Magee St. around 4 a.m. Saturday, where a fire had broken out in the basement.
The fire was limited to the basement, but two adults and two children who were living there were displaced because the house was uninhabitable, Donofrio said.
The residents' names were not available Monday. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.