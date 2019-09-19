Generally, high school marching bands have some tough halftime competition — namely, the restrooms and the concession stand.
Last night, though, there was no football game with which to share the stage. Instead, the spotlight was on motion and music at the 40th annual Lawrence County Band Festival at Taggart Stadium.
The evening began with the national anthem being played by a group of local retired band directors.
After that, bands from Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango, Union and Wilmington high schools each performed their 2019 halftime routines. Capping the list of individual performances was Westminster College’s marching band.
As a finale, all the bands assembled on the turf at Taggart for a mass performance of ‘God Bless America.’
