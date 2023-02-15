A Black History Month event will take place Saturday at the Cascade Galleria.
Game Changer, an after-school youth mentoring program for grades six through 12, recently opened a space inside the mall. The event Saturday will be from 1 to 6 p.m. for children to learn history focusing on the many inventions by Black inventors. There will be vendors, food, art, poetry, music and more.
The event is sponsred by Game Changer and the St. Luke AME Zion Church.
