James Gagliano, Lawrence County’s administrator, said that the county is “where it needs to be” at the mid-point of the year when it comes to revenue and expenditures.
In a report given to the county’s commissioners yesterday morning, Gagliano outlined the monthly revenue and expenditures through June 30.
“It is very simple — at this point the revenue, as of June 30, was just over 66 percent collected,” Gagliano said, “and our expenses were just under 50 percent. That is where we need to be.”
Through the end of June, the county has brought in $22,315,629 in revenue and expenditures were $16,578,319, with six months left in the year.
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out the county is expecting a drop off in collections, but will see a surge at the end of the year, as some of the collections “are front loaded” with the money coming in the first part of the year.
“We do give credit to our department heads, the courts and collected row officers for holding their expenditures slightly below budget,” Vogler said. “We appreciate that effort very much.”
In other news, the commissioners:
•Announced the county is accepting bids for the courtyard replacement project until 3 p.m. July 29.
•Opened and tabled bids for Quaker Falls timber removal project. Richardson Tree and Landscaping of New Wilmington submitted three bids. One bid for $14,800 includes cutting and chipping the trees and leaving them on site. The second for $18,000 is for cutting the trees and laying them on the site, and the third bid for $16,500 including cutting the trees and hauling them away.
•Opened and tabled bids for the roofing project for the Lawrence County jail. SRI Roofing and Sheet Metal of New Castle submitted the lone bid at $280,000. According to Commissioner Bob Del Signore, the county was looking for a bid of under $200,000.
*Transferred $4,200 for the IT department’s minor equipment fund for the Krause building. Two laptops will be purchased with part of the funding to monitor the new computer equipment.
•Transferred $3,000 from the prothonotary’s office salary budget item to the maintenance and repair budget for unforeseen equipment repairs.
The next meeting of the commissioners will be held at noon July 30 in Ellwood City’s Ewing Park at the Foligno Stage.
