There won't be any fanfare or ribbon cutting ceremonies because of COVID-19, but New Castle and Shenango Valley area residents can still celebrate the opening of two new retail stores.
Gabe's, a discounted apparel, home, travel, and footwear retailer, will open its doors to customers at 10 a.m. Saturday with a new store in Union Township. Another Gabe's in the Hermitage Towne Plaza on East State Street in Hermitage, Mercer County, just opened recently.
Property owner Dick McClure of McClure Company in St. Petersburg, Florida, said the New Castle store will occupy a 56,700-square-foot retail space next to Dunham's in the Union Shopping Mall Plaza. The space formerly housed the Hill's, then Ames department stores. The space has been empty for about 10 years while his development company was marketing it.
According to a company news release, Gabe's, headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia, features global and mall brand merchandise and departments that include clothing for men, women, and children, workwear, footwear, toys and games, tech, home and garden, kitchen and more. In addition, the store carries such essential items as face masks, baby and pet gear, cleaners and disinfectants and other similar products. The location also will offer layaway options for shoppers.
Previously, the closest Gabe’s locations to New Castle and Hermitage were in Boardman and Niles, Ohio.
With the addition of the two new sites, Gabe’s will operate a total of 110 stores.
Founded in 1961, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the company also has store locations in Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, elsewhere in Ohio and Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. More openings are planned into 2020, according to the news release.
The stores offer shopper deals of up to 70 percent off department store prices. Gabe’s receives multiple shipments of stock weekly and offers different deals every day. Its merchandise is updated regularly, with new discounts every day.
For more information about Gabe’s, visit GabesStores.com or visit it Facebook and Instagram.
McClure said that typically, a grand opening would have been planned, but because of the threat of the coronavirus, the store will just open as it usually would every day to limit the number of people congregating. He said he would not be making the trip for the occasion, for the same reason.
McClure, a New Castle native, said his company, a development and investment firm that has roots in New Castle, is continuing to market an empty building space in Neshannock Township that formerly housed Weingartner Florist, at the intersection of Maitland Lane and Wilmington Road, a spot he calls "a prime location" for commercial development.
McClure's property in Union Township also includes Dunham's Sports, Aldi, Sheetz, Tractor Supply Inc. and the former Sears store and Sears Auto Center.
McClure's father, John McClure, has operated a real estate brokerage firm on Clen-Moore Boulevard in New Castle for many years. He and his wife, Lilly, make their home in Neshannock Township.
(This story has been modified to reflect that the Hermitage Gabe's opened prior to the publication of this article.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.