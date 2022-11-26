The future Stonecrest Business Park received a $500,000 state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.
The grant was ann-ounced by state Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47).
The grant will be used to construct flex space in an industrial building at the location, which is at the site of the Stonecrest Golf Course in New Beaver Borough.
Pittsburgh-area developer LaCarte Enterprises Inc. is creating a business park in the area of the golf course with construction expected to start in 2023.
