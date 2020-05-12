Future fugitive finder among BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing's 2020 grads

Butler County Community College’s Class of 2020 will eclipse 560 graduates for a fourth consecutive year, and features a city woman who dreams of becoming a U.S. marshal, but not about her first capture.
Mikala Henry, 20, says she has always been interested in the law – and in law-breakers.
“I grew up watching all the crime shows,” said Henry, who this month will receive an associate degree in criminology, among the top five programs pursued by students in BC3’s Class of 2020. “I’ve always had an interest in it.”
There is one U.S. marshal for each of the nation’s 94 federal district courts, and more than 3,500 deputy marshals and criminal investigators nationwide in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. An average of 361 fugitives are arrested in each of 250 operational days annually, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
“A hard-core job,” Henry said. “It is very dangerous, but then again, it is also exciting to me, with the adrenaline and the rush.”
While she has thought about her future – she plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and find a position in law enforcement to gain the necessary hours to qualify for the U.S. Marshals Service Basic Training Academy in Glynco, Ga. — she hasn’t thought about that first capture of a fugitive.
“But I imagine it will be different and pretty exciting,” Henry said.
As is, she says, becoming the first member of her immediate family to graduate from college — which includes three siblings and her parents — and being among of the 70 percent of BC3 graduates who are debt-free.
“I feel very accomplished,” she said. “My parents are very proud of me.”
Following her 2017 graduation from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Henry said she researched colleges near New Castle, “not too far from home, and BC3 came up.
“It is very affordable,” Henry said. “My plan was to be debt-free, and going to BC3 I have been debt-free this whole time. I also know that it is the No. 1 (community) college in PA. That’s why I picked it, because I would know I had the right education and the right material taught to me.”
BC3 has been ranked the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania five times since 2015, including for 2020 by BestColleges.Com.
Criminology, a 62-credit program, is among BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s nine transfer programs.
Sixty-six percent of BC3 students this spring are enrolled in two-year transfer programs, and can apply credits to public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
Studying criminology at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing only reinforced her dream to become a U.S. marshal, Henry said.
“It made me more excited,” she said. “I liked learning everything that goes on in my field. What they do. How do they do it.”
BC3’s Class of 2020 includes 563 graduates, 518 of whom will receive associate degrees in career or transfer programs, and 71 of whom will receive certificates or workplace certificates that take one year or less to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.