Multiple departments from several jurisdictions joined together Saturday for a funeral procession for Wayne Allen Ramsey.
Ramsey worked as a Lawrence County sheriffs deputy and as a North Beaver Township police department patrol corporal. A funeral procession proceeded south down Route 18 in Neshannock Township before ending at Castle View Memorial Gardens cemetery.
Ramsey died Tuesday. He was 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.