When COVID-19 restrictions first went into place in March, it became impossible for families to have a proper grieving observance at local funeral homes.
Those circumstances changed at the end of May when Gov. Tom Wolf opened up the restrictions and Lawrence County went into the “green phase,” allowing large gatherings.
But with the recent increase of reported coronavirus cases throughout Pennsylvania, as of Wednesday, limits once again are being put on the sizes of any social gatherings, and that includes funerals.
Ted Haaz, a funeral director for the Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, said that the mortuary will only be allowing up to 25 people in attendance at any funerals at its north location on Wilmington Road or its southern location on South Mill Street. “There will be calling hours, but they will be limited,” Haaz said. “A lot of services will be private with immediate family.”
Whenever there are long lines for visitation, only 25 will be allowed inside the door, and outside, people are encouraged to keep their social distancing.
Families can have larger gatherings at their homes or somewhere afterward, he said, “ but we can’t have them indoors.
“It’s just the restrictions we have to deal with,” Haaz said, acknowledging that “it’s difficult for the families, but people understand it right now.”
The funeral homes are requiring masks, he emphasized. “That’s part of the mandate. We have signs up about it, and we ask them to practice social guidelines.
“We’re probably going to go back to the most recent ways before the restrictions were lifted,” said Robert Marshall of Marshall Funeral Home in Wampum. “Most everything’s going to have to be private again, until we get through this phase of the pandemic.”
The funeral home has been allowing calling hours, but with the new restrictions, calling hours will be private for families.
“With a limit of 25 people, it will be difficult,” Marshall said.
He emphasized that all visitors are required to wear masks.
A number of people initially had delayed funeral services for their loved ones and have rescheduled them. The recent change again has prompted one family to change the location of the celebration of life to an outside location, he said.
Another one on the schedule had indicated the service would be at a church, “so it’s the church’s call to see what they’re going to do,” Marshall said.
Martin P. McGonigle II of McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. said that effective Thursday and until it changes again, “we will have a 25-person limit within the building, but we will still be able to perform services. We just have to be cognizant of having people in a defined space at once. We also have to require people to wear the masks,” he said.
“I think we will see a lot of families reverting back to private services until the mandate changes back to putting us in the green or (the governor) loosens up the restrictions he’s put on the businesses.”
He noted that if families choose to have public calling hours, the funeral home would be able to accommodate that within the requirements.
McGonigle pointed out that a lot of funeral services had been postponed in the initial COVID-19 shutdown and were rescheduled.
“Now it’s put us back into a state of limbo as to what we will be able to provide or what we won’t, what facilities we can use, and the number of people who can assemble in them,” he said. “I empathize with the families who are doing their best to memorialize their loved ones and running into these obstacles, and it’s heartbreaking, but everyone is understanding of what we face. We’re doing our best to work together under the circumstances.”
The funeral home has a running list of services that are going to have to be made up of people it is serving, he said, to make sure everyone is accommodated as best as possible.
“It puts a burden on the families, and we can’t perform in the way we’re accustomed to,” McGonigle said, “but the bottom line is to put the safety of the community in the forefront and take these precautions, so that ultimately, we can make it safe to go back to what we’re accustomed.”
