Federal funding of $1.25 million will help ensure that more Lawrence County residents have safe places to call home, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced Tuesday.
The funding from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Sainato said, includes a $750,000 grant to Lawrence County for a project to rehabilitate 18 existing owner-occupied homes and a $500,000 grant to Shenango Township for a project to rehabilitate 12 owner-occupied homes to be administered by Lawrence County Community Service.
“Our homes are our havens — places where we go to protect and care for our loved ones – and that’s especially true today, when the world feels like a more dangerous and unpredictable place,” Sainato said. “Unfortunately, when budgets are stretched thin, basic living expenses can quickly eat up money for special projects such as home renovations.
“Thanks to this funding, those projects can go forward, and more families in our community will be able to come home to a safe place.”
The funding – which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided to the state Department of Community and Economic Development — is part of a package of $10 million in grants statewide under the HOME program, which is designed to expand and preserve housing for low- and very low-income families.
