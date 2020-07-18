Payment for five parcels of land remains in limbo nine months after after New Castle's Citywide Development Corporation sold them to Human Services Center.
"The sale was finalized during the lockdown," said Dale Turner, who serves as chairman. "I have not had the opportunity to see the actual breakdown of the transaction (due to roadblocks stemming from COVID-19)."
New Castle City Council transferred the parcels on North Mercer Street behind the former Universal Rundle office building to the CDC in November, in order to sell the land to Human Services for $10,000.
Human Services intended to make the properties a park.
The city transferred the land in order to defray the cost of funding the CDC, since the city already allocates $10,000 to it every year.
The city's former solicitor Jason Medure said in December the deeds were ready, but there was a disagreement regarding the realty transfer tax. His position at the time was that no tax should be charged since the seller and the buyer are nonprofit agencies.
Even if the tax has to be paid, he continued, the agency could expect at least $8,500 from the sale.
Turner reported during Tuesday's CDC meeting that the group had $6,799.40 in its bank account, but the pending check would increase the account to around $13,000 or $14,000.
Turner clarified by email that he believes $1,200 of real estate transfer tax was subtracted from the total sale amount. He expects CDC's cash position to total around $15,500 when the sale is complete.
Once he receives the settlement documentation, he will have more accurate information on the finances.
Even though the CDC has grown accustomed to operating on $10,000 a year, Turner doesn't expect any hurdles.
"I don’t see our current cash position to be a hindrance," he said. "Of course we could (do) much more for the city with the proper amount funding."
Turner became chairman during last month's meeting when he was nominated by board member Mark Kauffman. He replaced Councilman Tim Fulkerson, who had served as chairman since the nonprofit was created by former mayor Anthony Mastrangelo in late 2017. Fulkerson resigned in February.
"I feel the CDC needs to be a positive collaborative force within the community," Turner said. "New Castle needs a few wins, and the CDC can help."
Some of CDC's goals include marketing, bridge building and creating partnerships, but the group has consistently run into roadblocks when trying to begin community and economic development projects.
In December 2017, the newly-formed group brainstormed a plan to develop senior-friendly, two-bedroom, single-story houses on the city's Lower East Side. Earlier that same year, DON Services launched its Lower East Side project to revitalize the neighborhood, and the CDC's plan never came to fruition.
In August 2018, CDC had plans to demolish the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School on Long Avenue. The building still stands.
In January 2019, CDC planned to ask the Lawrence County commissioners for the deed for the Cooper-Butler Building on East Washington Street in order to secure the structure, demolish the one-story back end of the building and maintain the property. The building was demolished in October.
"As an organization, I had hoped that we would be further ahead than we are presently, however, the group hit numerous roadblocks around getting the nonprofit status in place," Turner said. "The lack of the nonprofit status limited our ability to obtain grants and other matching programs that are the lifeblood of a community development corporation."
During Tuesday's meeting, Turner spoke about a blight remediation grant the group could not apply for because it had not acquired a blighted property in time for the grant deadline.
Mayor Chris Frye indicated the city would instead apply for the grant.
