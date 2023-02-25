A long-neglected World War II monument in the city proper will soon be getting some attention.
Lawrence County’s Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project is teaming up with the Lawrence County Historical Society, the Lawrence County Department of Veterans Affairs and county and city government officials to launch a fund-raising campaign for the monument restoration in Jackson Memorial Park on East Washington Street.
The stone pillar stands at the former site of the Old Stone Church and its former corresponding cemetery at the corner of Cunningham Avenue and East Washington Street.In 1921, the deceased from the Revolutionary War time were interred on the property and later were exhumed and relocated to the lower portion of the Greenwood Cemetery.
A walkway that forms a V in front of the monument is lined with American flags, and a tattered wreath is mounted in front of it, but the face of it is bare.
“We’re going to restore the monument and put all of the names on it from World War II,” said Andrew Henley, president of the historical society. The names on the honor roll will be those who served in the war from New Castle’s East Side.
The monument’s face has been blank since the 1970s, Henley said.
But everything comes with a price tag, and the cost of the restoration is expected to range around $25,000, Agent Orange Project CEO Hugh Coryea said.
“We already have $2,000,” he said, “but we have a long way to go.”
Their intent is to solicit donations and possibly have a drive to sell inscribed bricks to families who want to donate.
Henley noted that anyone who wants to donate outright may make checks out to the Lawrence County Historical Society, designating them for the Jackson Park project, and mail them to P.O. Box 1745, New Castle, PA, 16103.
All proceeds are tax deductible, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.