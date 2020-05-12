Lawrence County has been notified of its Phase 37 and CARES allocation in federal funds to supplement the budgets of local emergency food and shelter programs
The funds, provided by the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, are available to qualifying local organizations. The total allocation for Phase 37 is $46,873. The total allocation for CARES funding is $66,827.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must:
•Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
•Have an accounting system.
•Practice nondiscrimination
•Have demonstrated the capability to deliver the emergency food and/or shelter
•If they are private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying organizations are encouraged to apply.
Decisions on how to distribute the funds will be made by a local board that includes representatives from local area agencies including, but not limited to: The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, The United Way, NAACP, Lawrence County Association of the Blind, Lawrence County Assistance Office, Ministerium Social Services, Lawrence County Social Services and the United Jewish Community.
The board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Kathy Presnar at Lawrence County Social Services, Inc. 241 W. Grant St., New Castle, PA, kpresnar@lccap.org, or (724) 658-7258, extension 1213 for an application packet. Completed applications must be returned to Lawrence County Social Services on or before May 22.
