Linda Proudfoot prides herself on having been the Walmart employee who started Shop With a Cop in Lawrence County 17 years ago.
She holds the charity close to her heart, and now retired and living in a senior citizen's apartment complex, she is thrilled with how well the program has served underprivileged children of Lawrence County. She also appreciates the community's participation and how much the event has grown in donations to allow more children to buy themselves and their families presents for Christmas.
Proudfoot intends to keep the trend going by organizing a fundraiser at Neshannock Woods in Neshannock Township, where she lives, to benefit next year's Shop With a Cop effort.
The Jan. 11, 2020, fundraising event, sponsored by Neshannock Woods Senior Apartments Council, will invite all children to go to the complex's community center at 209 Cambridge St., Unit 601, and have their pictures taken individually with police officers. Pictures will be taken from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be no charge, Proudfoot said, rather, it will be strictly by donation with no set dollar amount. The donations will be given to the Shop With a Cop program for next year's shopping event.
Photographer Ashley Beatty of The Captured View has volunteered her time to take the pictures, Proudfoot said.
Proudfoot is arranging for a couple of popular-brand food trucks to be at the event so people can eat there or take it to go.
City officers are going to participate, and a K-9 officer is expected to be there, she said.
"It's deep within my heart, because we started Shop With a Cop many years ago," Proudfoot said.
That was in 2002, when Proudfoot, as the local Walmart store's grant coordinator, had secured a $4,000 holiday grant from the Walmart Foundation in Bentonville, Ark. She asked state trooper James Mangino, who is now retired, to coordinate the shopping event with her, and the police departments from around the county came up with additional donations to add to the sum. The effort raised $6,200 the first year.
At that time, about 40 children benefited, and 10 police officers participated by escorting children through the store to pick out things they wanted, that otherwise their families could not afford or that Santa and his elves couldn't possibly make in time for Christmas.
Now in its 17th year, the number of emergency responders volunteering for the annual shopping event has more than quadrupled in number, and more than 140 children benefited from this year's expedition.
The children's names are submitted by school guidance counselors and teachers countywide, and those chosen are ones whose families have greater need, because of finances or other circumstances.
The New Castle program has become the model for communities in other towns and other states that now are hosting their own Shop With a Cop events, but the New Castle event is the largest one that involves Walmart funds.
Lt. Sheila Panella, who has organized the event for the past couple of years, said that since this year's shopping spree on Dec. 11, other children's names have come up and the organization has given funds for those children, too, to have a merrier Christmas.
They include the family with four children in Wampum who lost their home to a fire last week. The oldest child attends Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, which also raised money to help the family, which received gift cards totaling $1,000, Panella said.
New Castle police officer John George also requested gift cards for more special needs children in the New Castle Area School District, and 10 additional gift cards were given out, Panella said, adding, "We still continue to give if we find that there are needs."
Panella as its organizer collects all of the donations and plans the numbers, coordinates with Walmart, and gets the names and pairs the children with the officers the day of the event.
Altogether this year, about $32,000 went to the children, all from donations and a $5,000 Walmart grant, she said, commenting, "We have a very generous county."
She looks upon Shop With a Cop as "our opportunity to interact with the kids so they realize the police are't the bad guys, and we're here to help them in any way we can. On the day we do it, we see how happy these kids are. They're just so thrilled."
She said she will be contacting law enforcement officers countywide to participate in the photo shoot that Proudfoot is organizing, and any police are welcome to participate.
Proudfoot has established a Facebook event page called Fundraiser for Shop With a Cop, for more information and updates about the fundraiser.
