An online fundraiser is raising money for an East Side homeowner whose house burned the day before Thanksgiving.
A GoFundMe has been started to benefit Roseanne and her husband Steve Bradley, who lost their home at 714 Monroe St. along with the couple's and three cats — Crazy, Mooch and Buddy — in the blaze on Nov. 25.
"My mom just lost her home, everything she owned, and three beloved pets, who were irreplaceable," Rena Ann McQuaig, Roseanne's daughter, wrote on the site. "I hope this will help her to replace what she can."
According to McQuaig's post, the fire was caused from faulty wiring on the back porch.
More than $5,000 has already been raised by nearly 60 donors. The Bradleys will be withdrawing the funds as she needs them.
Those would like to donate can go online to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-took-house-contents-and-three-loved-pets.
