Fundraising is under way for a family of three whose home was destroyed in an East Side fire last month.
The family, left homeless, had no homeowner’s insurance and lost almost everything they owned.
A GoFundMe page has been established for them at gofund.me/58eccbeb.
The blaze broke out around noon March 30 inside the home of David Cartwright, 48, his mother, Sandy Atwell, 69, and her daughter, Lily Atwell, 14, at 1230 Randolph St. Sandy Atwell was home with a caregiver and both escaped injury.
He said the Randolph Street home ownership had recently been transferred to him and he had not yet secured insurance for it.
Billowing smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around New Castle. The fire department arrived at the house within minutes of the call to find the back of the structure engulfed in flames and smoke, with the fire spreading to the roof.
The fire department’s report said the blaze broke out in the back of the house in the area of a pellet stove vent, shed and gas regulator, and the cause did not appear to be suspicious.
Cartwright said he was working in Kittanning and was called home when the fire broke out. He said he and his family are staying with a relative until July and are looking for a place to live. However, about $13,000 is needed for a down payment on another house.
Cartwright’s sister, Tammy Turner, who does not live with them, said that she started the online fundraiser to help her family recover from their losses.
Anyone who wants to donate to their fund may do so online at gofundme.com/f/wdrs3x-fire-recovery. The family’s goal is $15,000, and as of Thursday, $350 had been contributed.
