The courtroom was quiet Thursday afternoon as members of the jury slowly filed in looking strained and grim.
The nine women and three men spent four hours deliberating before they returned a verdict of guilty on all counts against Robert Hodge, 48, of McBride Road in New Galilee.
Hodge, who owns a trucking company, was convicted in the death of Alissa Jones who was run down by a tractor-trailer in front of her family's West Pittsburg home the night of June 30, 2019.
The trial, which began Monday, concluded Thursday morning. The jury retired around 11 a.m. and returned to the courtroom at 3:15 p.m. with its unanimous decision. The panel convicted Hodge on three counts — accidents involving death or personal injury, which addresses hit and run violations; homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.
Senior visiting Common Pleas Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie, who presided over the trial, ruled on several other summary traffic charges that were pending against him.
Following the verdict, Cunningham also modified Hodge's previous bond and ordered him to post a $10,000 cash bond before he could be released, pending his sentencing, to cover his extradition should he not show for sentencing.
His sentencing date has not yet been set.
The most serious of Hodge's offenses — accidents involving death or personal injury — carries a mandatory three years in prison. His sentence on the remaining convictions will be determined by the judge within the state sentencing guidelines. Cunningham said he is ordering a pre-sentencing review, which could take 90 days to complete.
Jones, 19, was standing outside her father's Toyota Camry just after 11 p.m. when the rig slammed into her and the car, throwing her 22 feet, according to testimony. Her family and other neighbors heard the crash and went running to find her lying on the street behind the car. The rig driver who hit Jones left the scene without stopping.
She was flown from the scene to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she died two days later — on July 2, 2019 — of multiple internal injuries.
The police through their investigation identified the truck as Hodge's. After repeated phone calls to him, he came forth two days later and told them he "might have been" driving the rig that struck Jones. He said he didn't remember anything about the crash. His 13 year-old son, now 15, was riding in the rig with him back from a family church camp in Punxsutawney, according to testimony.
Robert Hodge was arrested in February 2020 and has been free on bond since.
Many of Hodge's family members and friends sat on one side of the courtroom throughout the week, and members of the Jones family sat in the middle. Following the verdict, the Hodge family sat quietly as the Jones family members hugged one another and cried.
Alissa's bereaved mother, Phyllis Whitlock Jones, and father, Norman Jones, said in a prepared statement after the verdict, "We are thankful the jury took (its) time and came to the right decision today. We are also very thankful for the work of the law enforcement officers and Kara Rice, the prosecuting attorney. It was their hard work that led to this conviction."
The family also has a civil lawsuit pending in the case against Hodge and others, filed by their private attorney, Dallas M. Hartman.
In their closing arguments, both Hodge's defense attorney, Stephen Colafella of Beaver, and Kara M. Rice, deputy state attorney general of Pittsburgh, drew attention to Hodge's 15-year-old son being called to the witness stand on Wednesday.
The teen testified Wednesday about the events of his family's trip to a church youth camp near Punxsutawney on June 30, 2019, and his ride back home in the rig with his father.
He described how the next morning, he found a broken headlight on the front of his father's truck, how police swarmed his father's trucking business on Gilmore Road in North Beaver Township, and how they escorted him with his father to the police station on July 2 for questioning. His father was questioned while he waited on a bench, he said.
The younger Hodge admitted under cross examination in court Wednesday that his account was contrary to a deposition he gave in May for a civil lawsuit in the case when he said under oath that he didn't remember anything.
"The commonwealth approached his 15-year-old son about the deposition," Colafella said in is closing argument. "but the things he said (in the courtroom) are consistent with evidence in the case. His statements supported the facts of the case."
Rice countered in her argument to the jury, "What kind of guy does something like this?" She was referring to Hodge failing to stop for the accident that killed Jones.
"The same kind of guy who puts his child on the stand ... and allows him to incriminate himself to ease his guilt from June 30," she said.
She pointed out there "was not one shred of evidence" presented in the case that Hodge fell asleep driving that night.
"There is no doubt in this case that this defendant felt and heard this accident," she said. "He's exactly the kind of guy who slams into Alissa Jones and sends her flying 20 feet down the road. He's exactly the kind of guy who tries to manipulate the facts."
She contended that Hodge came forward on July 2 because "it was only a matter of time before the police closed in on him. He wanted to control the narrative. He wanted to keep his pulse on this investigation."
She contended that the accident happened because Hodge was not paying attention and he tried to cover it up.
Rice had shown the jury a video of the interview that Hodge had with police on July 2, 2019.
"His body language in that video spoke volumes," she said. "He's a commercially licensed professional driver who goes out in a 20,000-pound tractor trailer. He has a duty to pay attention on the road."
