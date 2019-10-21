Fulkerson vows to resolve issues if elected

Tim Fulkerson has criticisms of the Lawrence County commissioners, and he vows that if he is elected to that position, he will do things differently to bring more commerce to the city of New Castle and the county.
He also will work in cooperation with the city and all 26 of the other municipalities for cooperation among all local officials, he said.
Fulkerson, 69, currently a New Castle city councilman, threw his hat into the county commissioners race in the spring, and, as a Democrat, was one of the four successful vote-getters in the May primary. He will be one of four candidates in the Nov. 5 general election, along with opponents Dan Vogler of Neshannock Township, Republican, a 151/2-year incumbent; Morgan Boyd of New Wilmington, a Republican, Loretta Spielvogel of Hickory Township, a Democrat.
The voters will pick three out of the four. If Fulkerson succeeds in his quest for the seat, he has ideas of how he wants things to change, he said, particularly in the relationship between the city officials and the commissioners. If he is unsuccessful in the race, he will remain as a city councilman for the two years remaining in his term.
The commissioners will have two, maybe three new people on the board, he pointed out, there will be a new mayor and the makeup of city council also will change, which also could affect the parameters of cooperation.
One of the biggest issues between the county and the city lately, much of it raised by Fulkerson, has been the blight in the city and how the city will resurrect and rebuild itself. That is an issue that has community leaders have been pondering for decades as certain housing stock becomes dilapidated, city and county population declines and certain buildings, some historic, in the downtown have become vacant and neglected with little sign of them becoming filled again with thriving businesses.
“What we’re doing is not working,” Fulkerson declared in a candidate interview. “There is no growth. The proof is in the numbers. We need to change that, because as the city dies, so does the county.”
From the year 2000 until now, the county has lost 11,000 people, he said. “I don’t see any progression going on.
“We are in dire straits in the county,” he continued. “County taxes are going to keep going up if we keep shrinking.”
Fulkerson credited David Barensfeld an an example of a business owner who has seen merit to building and growing his industry in New Castle with The Ellwood Group, a steelwork manufacturer.
He cited the vacant Shenango China building property as “one of the biggest blights of prime property” in the county.
“The dilemma over what to do with that property goes all the way back into the early 1990s when Richard Christofer was mayor and then I became mayor,” Fulkerson said. “We tried to buy David Choi (the longtime property owner) out, which we never could do. We came close, but he always changed the price. In the past couple years, we’ve had people look at that site, but the city doesn’t have the money for everything — to purchase the property, tear it down and make it shovel ready for someone to come onto it. There’s a massive amount of cleanup. We have asked the county commissioners to partner with us, many, many times, and we’ve never gotten that cooperation, ever.”
Fulkerson noted that there have been differences between the city and the county officials for years.
“What am I going to do as a county commissioner to change that?”
He pointed out that the city officials have had numerous meetings with the existing board of commissioners, “but those meeting have been for naught. We’ve been trying very patiently to control the blight in the city.
He said that with the new personalities on both boards, “we’re going to be able to reconcile our differences.”
If he is elected, Fulkerson said he would invite every municipality to “have a seat at the table,” to work together in cooperation to promote growth.
“The county’s in the same situation as the city, with a lack of funds. He pointed out that when the former Johnson Bronze building was demolished under former Mayor Richard Christofer, he inherited that site as mayor.
“It took us six months to get (former) Gov. (Tom) Ridge, the county, with the three commissioners working with us, to get funding from the commonwealth to get new infrastructure and make that viable.”
That site for several years has been occupied by Rocco Foods, a roofing company and Agway, and the Huston Group has since opened there, followed by Richardson Cooling Packages.
“What does that prove to you? If you all work together you can get it done,” Fulkerson said.
One of Fulkerson’s goals is to get qualified developers to buy the properties that are in the county repository, he said.
“I’m going to represent all of Lawrence County,” Fulkerson continued, especially the southern tier.
“Beaver County is exploding, and its property values are going up, while ours are going down,” he said. He resolves to put billboards up in Beaver and other counties, advertising affordable homes and for people to come to Lawrence County.
The county commissioners Association of Pennsylvania recommends that a county place 10 percent of its operating budgets in a surplus fund. Fulkerson figures that in Lawrence County, that would be 10 percent of $30 million, “and we don’t have that.”
He said he would like to see measures in place requiring bonds on buildings when developers buy them, so if they don’t comply with what development they say they are going to do, the county gets that money, he said.
He vows that if he is elected, he will not stay in the job longer than eight years, and he won’t accept a county pension.
“And if I don’t see the needle move after three years, I won’t run again,” he said, adding, “I don’t want their pension. I want a better Lawrence County.”
THE CANDIDATE’SBACKGROUND
Fulkerson is a graduate of New Castle High and Lawrence County Vo-Tech schools. He worked in the steel mills until the 1980s, then worked for some local industries. He started his own business, Fulkerson Construction and Roofing, in 1982 and operated it until 2004 when he sold it. He also has owned various real estate companies, including Fulkerson Realty Co. He is a partner in TKF Development with his nephew, Ken Fulkerson, and of late is an owner of Fulkerson Development Co. LLC.
His most recent project has been to purchase and renovate the former Zambelli building and Z Penn Centre on South Mercer Street into an office complex and banquet center that he has named “The Henry.” The orginal building was the Henry Hotel, hence the new name. The building reopened in September.
His company also has purchased and refurbished other buildings in the downtown that are now occupied by businesses or agencies.
