New Castle Councilman Tim Fulkerson condemned state Rep. Aaron Bernstine after he came under fire for a social media video.

“I’m calling out every, every elected official in Lawrence County,” Fulkerson said. “They should stand up and tell Mr. Bernstine, ‘This doesn’t fly. You need to leave.’ ”

Videos from Bernstine’s Snapchat account surfaced Wednesday in a USA Today Network report, showing the legislator telling his 5-year-old son to smoke a cigar as well as engaging another child in an adult social media game.

“I (have) made my share of mistakes in my life,” Fulkerson said. “I do not promote anyone, anyone with their children, a 5-year-old son encouraging him to smoke cigars and use foul language and talk about stuff that a teenager boy will gradually learn in life.”

Bernstine, a Republican, is up for re-election in the 10th Legislative District, which covers parts of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. Both of Bernstine’s opponents, Democrat Kolbe Cole and Labor Party candidate Johnathan Peffer, as well as the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus, have called for him to resign from his current post.

Fulkerson asked what it meant that Bernstine’s own political party “blackballed” him, but alluded to the possibility that it may hinder his ability to get money and collaborate with other politicians for the benefit of the district.

“Like many parents, I have made errors in judgment and taken jokes too far with my son and his friends,” Bernstine said in a statement to The News on Wednesday. “None of those were made with malice or ill intent, and I deeply regret those decisions.”

“I wish him and his family the very best,” council president Tom Smith said.

Smith added Bernstine has taken many “swipes” at the city as well as himself, calling him “Taxing Tom.”

“We gotta make sure that people like this get out of office,” Fulkerson said. “Get out.”

