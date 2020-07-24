Downtown apartments may be one step closer to coming to New Castle.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson testified before his colleagues at New Castle City Council on Thursday during a public hearing about his plan to add around 10 apartments to the third and fourth floors in his South Mercer Street building, The Henry.
Fulkerson bought the former hotel in 2018, and has spent over $200,000 renovating it. The ground floors hosts weddings and other parties in its banquet hall and the second floor has professional offices. It is also home to the New Castle office of state Rep. Chris Sainato.
He first appeared before the city's planning commission on July 1 to present his plan to build the industrial loft-like apartments and made it a point to note construction had not begun. He expects to spend around $100,000 building the apartments.
Fulkerson hopes to bring young business professionals downtown and says three of the apartments are already spoken for.
The apartments on the third floor would be one-bedroom and the apartments on the fourth floor would be two-bedroom.
Each apartment would have its own kitchen and bathroom. There would be shared coin-operated washers and dryers in the building.
Two members of the public also testified during Fulkerson's hearing.
"I'm here to voice support for Councilman Fulkerson's conditional use request," said Philip Berezniak.
Bereznaik works for DON Services but said he was not representing the company at the time of his comments.
He went on to explain the city should be welcoming economic development and not "obstruct it."
He referenced two recent conditional use requests that were denied that Bereznaik said displayed an image the city "not being open for business."
One of the requests Bereznaik referenced was submitted by AT&T to place cell phone antennas on buildings in the city. After the requests were denied, AT&T appealed the decision to the federal court.
The council voted earlier this month to settle the lawsuit and grant AT&T 's requests.
The other request Bereznaik referenced was submitted by DON Recovery Services.
Earlier this month, DON Recovery Services' request to open an outpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in the Central Building on South Mercer Street was denied by a 4 to 1 vote.
Bereznaik said after the denial on July 9 the company would file an appeal in the federal court.
"You can't vote no simply because you don't like Tim, you don't like his project, you don't like the location of his project or if you got questions of where his money comes from," Berezniak said. "You can't vote no because you simply feel it would be generally detrimental to your idea of what constitutes economic development."
When requesting a conditional use, specific conditions are placed on the request - such as hours of operation and fencing - to appease both parties before the council takes a vote.
Berezniak corrected himself by saying the council could vote no on the conditional use request if they wanted to continue to "hinder" development and perpetuate a negative image of themselves.
Council president Tom Smith stopped Berezniak when he said his comments were straying away from Fulkerson's request.
Berezniak then presented a letter from Melissa Allen, director of the Center for Independent Living, and photos of an ADA accessible ramp Fulkerson allegedly removed from his building.
Fulkerson, during his rebuttal, said he would follow all required laws and regulations needed for the building.
"I've known Mr. Fulkerson a long time," said Timothy Buck, a member of the public who also testified. "He always does everything good. He's not a slumlord."
Buck explained how he has seen previous buildings Fulkerson has renovated.
"This request should be approved, doesn't matter if he's a councilman or not," Buck said. "He's doing the right thing."
The council did not vote whether to grant Fulkerson's request Thursday. The city's solicitor's office will prepare a findings of fact document before a vote occurs.
In a voting meeting immediately following three other public hearings, the council voted to:
•Authorize the administration to apply for a Blight Remediation Grant for the demolition and rehabilitation of blighted properties.
•Authorize the mayor and city controller to execute an addendum agreement with the Laborers District Council of Western Pennsylvania on behalf of Local No. 964 for healthcare for public works and recreation employees and clerical.
•Authorize the mayor to submit an application for the COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company Emergency Medical Services Grant.
•Approve final subdivisions for Kimberly Fischer and Patricia Barber.
