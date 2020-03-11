Councilman Tim Fulkerson and Mayor Chris Frye butted heads at Tuesday’s New Castle City Council meeting over stipends awarded to two city employees.
“I am very disappointed, very disappointed,” Fulkerson said. “When I have to get phone calls from city employees that are making 20-some thousand dollars a year and barely make it and you hand out a $19,000 raise to another employee.”
According to a memorandum dated Feb. 21 from Frye to Shawn Anderson, the city’s new community and economic development coordinator, Anderson will be awarded a $19,974 stipend for “additional duties” in addition to his $48,000 a year salary totaling $67,974 a year.
In the 2020 budget adopted by the previous council, the coordinator was listed to receive $66,300 a year, but when the budget was amended in January by the current council, the salary was reduced to $48,000.
The additional duties will be working in the code department utilizing Community Development Block Grants funds, demolitions, housing rehabilitation and neighborhood stabilization projects as a code enforcement officer.
Fulkerson, who initially deferred his chance to make comments to council president Tom Smith, said he was emotional about this issue because there are city employees who have worked there for years, but “can barely make it” due to their low salaries.
Fulkerson called the stipend “ludicrous” and “unethical.”
When Frye interjected, the two began to shout at each other, causing Smith to call for a point of order.
“You gave him a raise,” Fulkerson shouted. “I don’t care how you cut (it). You gave him a raise. You bypassed city council. You hand out money like it’s candy.”
“That’s wrong, Mr. Mayor. That is wrong. That’s abuse of power. That’s how I see it, and I can’t cut it any other way.”
“There’s no unethical nature of it,” Frye said when he had a chance to respond.
Frye explained multiple tasks are being completed by multiple people, thus saving the city money.
In another memorandum also dated Feb. 21 from Frye to Brian Heichel, the city’s newly appointed public works director, Heichel will be awarded a $6,000 stipend for “additional duties” in addition to his $58,500 a year salary, totaling $64,500 a year.
The additional duties will be from the assistant public works director position, which is vacant.
Late last month when Frye proposed Heichel’s appointment to the council, he proposed the position with a $6,000 pay increase that faced pushback from Fulkerson.
“Again, I’ve stated in an email back to you today, that I don’t have no problem with the gentleman becoming public works director,” Fulkerson said in February. “I have a problem with the amount of money asked for by the administration to give him a pay increase ...”
The council then voted to appoint Heichel for the salary outlined in its adopted budget, not the additional $6,000.
Frye noted members of the council called the state about this issue.
“How else would you think we would take it?” Smith asked. “Close to the exact amount of money that we reduced that salary is back to that level.”
“What is the question?” asked Frye. “How do you I think you should take it? Take it how you want to.”
Councilman Bryan Cameron then threw his hands in the air and shook his head.
Smith used the expression “if it walks like a duck” before reiterating the importance of communication between the council and the mayor.
Smith asked since positions were being switched around, how were services such as code enforcement, which is down to around two or three officers, have been affected.
Frye noted that since code is in a “restructuring” phase, their inspection numbers are low compared to last year at this time.
“You can give me any damn excuse that you want, but I’m not buying it because the proof is in the numbers,” Fulkerson said about the stipends. “It’s wrong. It’s unethical.”
In other news:
•The council held an executive session following the meeting due to possible litigation regarding the denial of conditional use request for a cell tower on George Washington Intermediate School.
•Council voted by a 5 to 0 vote to overturn the mayor’s veto on an ordinance pertaining to standing committees of council.
•Halley Houk was hired as a part-time police officer.
•Mark Manos Jr. was hired as a full-time police officer
•The city entered into a contract with Lindy Paving for 250 tons of Super Pave Hot Mix at $65 per ton.
•Council approved to elect interim billing of real estate taxes and that all additions and revisions to the assessment rolls for the real estate located within the city be made by the Lawrence County Assessment Office twice per year.
•A contract with Aiken Refuse for the sale of two garbage trucks to cost a total of $168,000 was approved.
