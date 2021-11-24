Tim Fulkerson only has a few weeks left on New Castle’s city council, but that doesn’t mean he’s going out quietly.
The two-term councilman who served eight years as the city’s mayor between 1996 and 2003 has built up a reputation as someone who speaks his mind. At Tuesday’s council meeting, Fulkerson spent about nine minutes during his comment period urging the Lawrence County commissioners to change the way they handle their free-and-clear tax sale.
“I’m gone in 30 days, but I would hope some county commissioner would get the guts enough to really overhaul the free-and-clear sale,” Fulkerson said.
That was spurred by the afternoon’s lone member of the public to come before council. Michele Conti, who owns 109 E. North St., distributed photos of a neighboring building at 111 E. North St. She spoke of how its roof caved in and it’s only a matter of time before the weather causes more problems in her appeal for council to do something about it.
The 111 E. North Street building is owned by STB Property Management and was purchased for $3,353 in July 2018. Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said the building was condemned in June and is the subject of current litigation. The property was purchased through the county’s free-and-clear tax auction sale, though Gavrile said the buyer originally thought they were buying Conti’s building.
“The free-and-clear sale does not do any justice for citizens of Lawrence County,” Fulkerson said. “I have asked former county commissioners and this group of county commissioners to review it. It’s the almighty dollar.”
Fulkerson listed the former Fisher Brothers Dry Goods building at South Mill Street and Croton Avenue as another culprit of the free-and-clear sale. When the building eventually needed demolished, the city was on the hook for more than $100,000 — or the short end of the stick, as he put it.
City council has taken a recent stand against buildings sold in its repository. Council routinely denies bid requests that don’t come along with a surety bond to cover demolition costs if the buyer abandons the project.
Fulkerson, who owns several downtown structures, said the city needs more prideful building owners. He pointed to the Paul Lynch Foundation-owned old Post Office on Kennedy Square, saying it makes him cry to see a building that big wasting away.
Without changes to the tax sale system, taxpayers or the city will continue to be left on the hook.
“It’s a sin. It’s a shame,” Fulkerson said. “And the taxpayers better wake up and smell the coffee.”
