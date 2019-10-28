Attorney LeeAnn Fulena, a lifelong Lawrence County resident, received the Westminster College 2019 Alumni Award from President Kathy Richardson at the Annual Alumni Dinner during Homecoming Week this October.
Fulena, who earned her juris doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, is a partner at Robb Leonard Mulvihill LLP, Pittsburgh, where her practice includes multiple areas of litigation, estate planning and probate and corporate law. She practices in Allegheny, Lawrence, Mercer, Erie, and other western Pennsylvania counties.
Fulena serves as president of the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, is the president of the Lawrence County Housing Authority, and is a board member of the Achieva Family Trust of Pittsburgh. She is a lector and reflector at Holy Spirit Parish. Fulena is also involved in other local community service organizations.
She was a 2019 Lawrence/Mercer ATHENA honoree for her mentoring and leadership skills. She also serves on the New Castle Playhouse board. In her spare time, Fulena creates jewelry, “Charitable Charms by Lee,” a line of jewelry whose profits are donated to her favorite charities.
