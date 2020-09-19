Would you like some free gas?
That question, in various ways, was asked to 100 would-be customers Friday afternoon at the Last Minit Mart on New Castle’s North Hill.
For some, the reaction ranged from quizzical looks to thank-yous. The pop-up, pay-it-forward event was put on by Victory Family Church as an outreach.
Campus pastor John Owens said he’d seen where there was a food giveaway at a gas station. The church already worked with the New Castle Area School District for several drive-thru food giveaways at New Castle High School. Owens wondered why someone doesn’t just give away some gas, too.
So they did. The church gave away $20 of gas to the first 100 people who showed up Friday afternoon.
“It’s really cool to get out in the community,” Owens said. “This is where we’re at. We all need a little bit of good news.”
Owens and a group of around 15 church volunteers directed cars into the parking lot and explained that they wouldn’t be paying for their fuel.
“We’re trying to show goodwill to the community,” Owens said. “We’re trying to show some love to the community. We want to make sure there are people out there who love them unconditionally. We’re just trying to show that love. God loves us unconditionally, and we want to show that love.”
While the cars filled up, volunteers talked with drivers and passengers about their mission and when services were being held, if they were interested.
“It was most unexpected,” Carolyn Fowler said. From New Wilmington, she was passing through the city. She said she expected to have to make a donation when she pulled up.
Instead, she left with a full tank of gas.
“We’re trying to show goodwill to the community,” Owens said. “We’re trying to show some love to the community. We want to make sure there are people out there who love them unconditionally. We’re just trying to show that love. God loves us unconditionally, and we want to show that love.”
After their in-person gatherings were halted due to COVID-19, the church is meeting back New Castle High School for 11 a.m. Sunday worships.
Tom Casey, of New Castle, pulled his white pickup truck into the Wilmington Road station like he normally would. He said he was having a good day and was receiving one blessing after another.
“We’re just fortunate to live here,” Casey said. “People don’t realize that after being here for so long.
“It’s the greatest city in America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.