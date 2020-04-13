A woman who tried to ward off an intruder hit him in the head with a frying pan, but he got into their house anyway and stole a gun and ran out, according to a New Castle police report.
New Castle police have charged Jason Raymond Glass, 38, of Detroit, in connection with the incident that as reported around 3 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 1700 block of Moravia Street. He remains at large.
The frying pan assault did not stop Glass from leaving. He sent the resident a text message afterward saying he was on his way to Detroit, police reported.
Another woman who lives in the house said Glass had knocked at the door asking for alcohol, and she refused to let him in. She said he became upset and forced his way inside by breaking the glass on the back door. The other woman in the house grabbed the frying pan and hit Glass over the head with it, denting it, because she thought he was going to attack her, she told police.
The women said Glass continued to walk through their house and went upstairs and took a black Smith and Wesson 9 millimeter handgun and its loaded, detached magazine. She said he drove off in a black Nissan Altima with a Florida registration.
While officers were at the house, Glass sent the woman two text messages, one of them indicating that he gave away the gun, the report said.
Police noted that Glass has a prior conviction in Pennsylvania for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a prior conviction in Michigan for breaking and entering. Both offenses render Glass ineligible to have a gun, police said.
The police later found the suspect's car parked in a lot at the intersection of Pearson Street and Bartram Avenue, but Glass was not around.
He is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and criminal mischief. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
