New Castle Mayor Chris Frye put forth major changes in his 2021 proposed budget, unveiled Tuesday afternoon to city council, which included no increase in property taxes.
Other changes include a restructuring of administration in his office, code enforcement and at the city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
"Two years ago, I made the decision to run for mayor of the City of New Castle with a clear vision of how to help get the city out of Act 47 and the economic crisis that it is in," Frye wrote in the budget message. “As with any financially distressed community, no turnaround will happen without economic development."
Every year, the city's mayor proposes a budget for the following year to city council. Council then has the ability to make amendments to the budget before it votes to adopt it. Two budget workshops will take place next month on Dec. 8 and Dec. 10, both at 4:30 p.m.
"At every turn city council and the administration fought about agenda items causing a clash that would produce very minimal results for the city in 2020,” Frye said in the budget. “This tug of war festered in retaliation and unfounded decision-making, including salary cuts to key administrative staff. My administration has proven it can manage the city in a fiscally responsible manner, even though city council and the administration have never worked together to review any fiscal or budgetary matters."
The city's property assessment for next year will be $483,569,489, up from $481,721,847 this year.
The millage rate for 2021 is proposed at 15.476 mils, which reflects no tax increase.
ADMINISTRATION
The mayor's secretary position is eliminated, according to the proposed budget. Instead, Frye proposed three part-time administrative assistants to head up different aspects of administrative duties — an operations manager at $17,000 per year, an ordinance manager at $16,500 per year and an organizational development manager at $19,500 per year. Frye eliminated other expenses in the mayor's office, like computer supplies and travel expenses.
CODE ENFORCEMENT
In code enforcement, an assistant working supervisor position is proposed at $35,000 per year. Also proposed is a hybrid position combining a building inspector and code officer was eliminated and a 20-hour-a-week building inspector. That position is proposed to make $25,053 per year.
Also created in the proposed budget were a repository lot manager at $28,080 per year and a seasonal repository lot crew to make $9 an hour for 32 hours a week.
GOLF COURSE
Sylvan Height's groundskeeper title was changed to golf course superintendent in the proposed budget. The salary is proposed to freeze next year at $50,787.72.
Two positions were created for the course — a part-time clubhouse manager ($20,100 per year) and a part-time golf course manger ($30,100).
Also in the proposed budget:
•Capital improvements, such as $50,000 for demolitions, $521,519 for paving, $95,000 for repairs to the lower bridge at Cascade Park and $13,600 for audio and visual upgrades for council chambers in city hall.
•Freezing both the police and fire chiefs' salaries
•Increasing the director of public works' salary to $75,958 — a 22 percent annual base wage increase. The position's 2020 budgeted salary is $58,500.
•Increased the assistant solicitor's salary to $30,000 — a 38 percent annual base wage increase. The position's 2020 budgeted salary is $21,722.55.
•Adding an intern/AmeriCorp volunteer to the community and economic development budget. The position is budgeted to make $16,830.
•Changing the assistant public works director to part time to make $24,752 instead of full time at $48,279.56.
•Adding an additional $5,000 for city-specific police overtime and decreasing $7,000 from fire overtime.
The budget is available for public viewing at city hall, the New Castle Public Library and on the city's website.
"We got off on the wrong foot this year,” Frye wrote. “We have not progressed. I’m asking you to give me the opportunity to implement an agenda that produces rest and let me fail or succeed based on that agenda."
