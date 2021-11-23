In his second proposed budget since taking office, Mayor Chris Frye presented another one with no tax increase.
Frye presented the proposed 2022 budget at Tuesday afternoon's city council meeting. Frye, in giving an overview of the $26.77 million budget, noted the city was able to monitor spending the last two years by freezing expenditures, furloughing workers during the height of the pandemic and paying down debt.
"That's an opportunity for our community," Frye said. "Previously we thought that annually we'd be raising taxes on our constituents and on our community with budgets that I was able to propose and council adopted."
The city's Act 47 amended exit plan projected the city to use more than $1 million in reserve funds to balance the budget, but it will only need to use about $250,000 from its $9-million reserve in 2022.
"We are beating these projections," Frye said.
The city received cash flow from its $5-million sale of the stormwater sewer system, half which was spent to pay down debt creating a $600,000 annual savings. New Castle also received $2.1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, though city officials had hoped for more. Half of that money was received in New Castle this year and the other half will come in 2022.
"We're using our resources properly," Frye said. "We're following our strategies properly and everyone is on the same page."
The budget will increase capacity in the code enforcement, finance, fire and police departments, as well as fund an additional $1 million in paving, according to Frye's budget message.
Also in 2022, the business privilege and mercantile taxes will be eliminated. The council — MaryAnne Gavrile, Tim Fulkerson and Patsy Cioppa — voted to introduce ordinances that can officially eliminate those taxes. Council President Tom Smith and Councilman Bryan Cameron were absent from the combined meeting, scheduled for an early afternoon start due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
"For too long, the city has had the disadvantage of competing with neighboring municipalities that do not have these taxes when working to retain existing businesses and to entice new business," Frye said in his budget message. "Their elimination will make it clear that New Castle is open for and welcomes business."
