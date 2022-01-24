Mayor Chris Frye is officially launching his campaign for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor with a downtown event Wednesday night.
The Confluence at 214 E. Washington St. will be the location for the event, which will feature Frye at 6 p.m. A Facebook event page notes Frye, a Republican, will “talk about the importance of conservative leadership in our state capitol and how he plans to support Pennsylvania communities.”
Frye announced his intentions to run for the No. 2 position in Harrisburg in December.
There is no cost to attend this event.
John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor, is not running for reelection and instead one of the leading Democrats vying for a U.S. Senate seat in May’s primary. That Senate seat is open after incumbent Republican Pat Toomey announced he was retiring at the end of his term.
The winner of the lieutenant governor primary will run on a ticket with the gubernatorial candidate in the November general election.
Frye picked up an endorsement on Saturday from Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler, who said Frye has brought energy and foresight to the mayor’s office.
“Chris has the ability to work with people from all walks of life and his youth, coupled with his experience, would be a valuable asset for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Vogler said in a Facebook post shared by Frye. “I am excited about his candidacy and I strongly support him as he seeks to be our next Lieutenant Governor.”
Elsewhere around Pennsylvania political news:
Kelly appointed
to ranking member of House committee
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly was appointed to be the ranking member of the House Ways & Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures for the 117th Congress.
The subcommittee focuses on tax policy and revenue generated by the federal government. Kelly, who has served on the Ways & Means Committee since 2013, previously served as ranking member on the Ways & Means Oversight Subcommittee.
Kelly’s 10th Congressional District includes parts of Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties.
“Our committee will strive to protect Americans against the Biden administration’s destructive tax policies and fight to hold the IRS accountable while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent effectively,” Kelly said.
Along with his new leadership position, Kelly will remain a member of the Ways & Means Health Subcommittee. The new appointments follow the resignation of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who resigned on Jan. 1.
Barletta signs
‘1776 Pledge’
Pennsylvania governor candidate Lou Barletta, a former U.S. Representative and former mayor of Hazleton, recently signed a pledge to oppose critical race theory being taught in public school classrooms.
Critical race theory is not taught in Pennsylvania public schools.
Pledge signers commit to taking steps to “restore honest, patriotic education that cultivates in our children a profound love for our country” and promotes “a curriculum that teaches that all children are created equal, have equal moral value under God, our Constitution, and the law, and are members of a national community united by our founding principles.”
Zama: Rename state universities
Republican candidate Dr. Nche Zama, a cardiothoracic surgeon, announced if elected governor he will reverse name changes for six Pennsylvania public colleges.
In a restructuring of the State System, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Clarion, Edinboro, and California Universities would be renamed. Clarion, Edinboro and California are set to have their school names preceded with “PennWest,” while Mansfield, Bloomburg and Lock Haven will represent individual campuses under a single name.
