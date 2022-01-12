New Castle Mayor Chris Frye is joining a coalition focused on ending childhood hunger.
On Thursday, Frye will join with more than 50 mayors nationwide in launching the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, a nonpartisan coalition that will tap the individual and collective leadership of mayors to take meaningful action to end childhood hunger in cities nationwide. In the United States today, nearly 12 million children live in families considered food insecure.
“I’ve been both a recipient and provider of Summer Food Programs,” Frye said. “I know firsthand the positive impact these programs have on developing youth. Food is one component. These programs also provide mentorship and character education for participating youth.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, state, local and national leaders took urgent action to fight childhood hunger — tactics that worked to stave off greater rates of food insecurity despite the severe economic hardships brought on by the pandemic. The Mayors Alliance will harness the collective expertise of mayors from across the political spectrum to continue driving change at the state and national level.
The Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger will partner with the national nonprofit Share Our Strength and its No Kid Hungry campaign.
“Mayors have witnessed firsthand the hardship their constituents are facing, and their cities are on the frontlines of responding to the short and long-term impacts of hunger in their communities,” said Lisa Davis, senior vice president of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen mayors address child hunger in a variety of creative ways, like advocating for and strengthening nutrition programs, to creating innovative public private partnerships and growing awareness of the systemic connections between poverty, racism and hunger.”
For more information about the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, please visit www.mayorshungeralliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.