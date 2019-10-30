If he is elected mayor of New Castle, Republican Chris Frye says his first days in office will be about getting to work — and listening.
Frye said he will meet with his administrative team to come to a consensus on the challenges the city faces and what they are willing to do to overcome them.
“I want everybody on board when this vision’s cast to our city,” he said.
And one of the most important of those goals is revenue — generating it and keeping it, Frye said.
That means finding ways to attract new businesses — like a primary employer that works both nationally and internationally. But owners and investors, Frye said, must understand the city is in a rebuilding phase.
“Our infrastructure is operating at a level where we still have 50-some-thousand people,” Frye said. “We can condense that. We rebuild, rezone, restructure our landscape. Now, we have a city that more emulates a nice quaint beautiful town rather than a big industrial town.”
For existing businesses, Frye said the business and mercantile tax is a deterrent because owners would not have to pay those taxes if they set up shop in one of the townships. On the other hand, the revenue the taxes accrue totals more than $500,000.
“It’s hard to look at,” he said. “(The business and mercantile tax is) nothing that we can just wipe out, but there’s things we can start to take and balance out. ... That’s a balancing act.”
With a declining population, Frye still hopes to appeal to businesses and investors to take a chance as the city rebuilds.
“Our population, I think, has decreased to a level that it’s definitely alarming to any business that wants to come in,” he said. “It’s alarming to me running for mayor.”
Since 2000, the city has gone from 26,309 residents to an estimated total of 21,787 in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Frye said New Castle’s mayor must look beyond the revitalization and success of just downtown, but to other parts of the city as well that need attention.
“We need roads. We need to fix our sewage. We need to fix the blight in all of these other communities, so directing funding straight to downtown and ignoring the other ones, that’s what I’m talking about. We need to piece it around,” he said.
That means taking careful consideration of the dollars available and the work that needs to be accomplished.
“We don’t just drop money there (downtown),” Frye said. “We strategically do it. We go after funding that’s going to pinpoint downtown as the economic hub. We do that for every neighborhood.”
Community research through walking around neighborhoods and talking to existing businesses as well as residents will help in pinpointing and prioritizing challenges, Frye said.
“Those are the engagement tools that translate into these economic opportunities for our downtown, for our neighborhoods,” he said.
Economic and community opportunities as well as development go hand and hand in Frye’s vision for moving New Castle forward.
“I see community and economics as one piece,” he said. “The community drives economics, and obviously, economic opportunity drives a community. We can’t see them as separate entities. We have to see them as one piece, one puzzle. We’re going to fix it.”
One of the biggest issues in the city, Frye said, lies in perception.
“I think all signs point back to the people in terms of what opportunities and how we can overcome the challenges that we face,” he said. “The greatest challenges that we face, again, are revenue, attracting businesses, attracting people, starting small businesses, things like that. It all points back to who’s currently here, so we have to come together as a people first. We have to understand we can’t proceed with a pessimistic mindset.”
And Frye is ready to be the decision-maker and champion the city needs, he said.
“We need a more efficient government,” he said. “It’s about having a leader, somebody in the position of mayor, CEO (chief financial officer) for the city, to push that agenda forward.”
