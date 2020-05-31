New Castle Mayor Chris Frye (front, black shirt) and police chief Bobby Salem (front, white shirt) lead a crowd of demonstrators on a march through downtown on Sunday afternoon in protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
About 100 people joined city leaders and police in a peaceful protest and march through downtown New Castle on Sunday afternoon.
The protest was in response to last week's death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck. The crowd stood on Kennedy Square holding signs as cars drove by, some honking horns in support.
Around 2:45 p.m., the group — led by Mayor Chris Frye, police chief Bobby Salem and a police cruiser — walked down East Washington Street before turning left onto East Street. There, the crowd formed a circle in front of the New Castle Police Department station as Frye gave a speech before leading the group in a prayer.
"We want to be an example for our region, for New Castle itself, to show how we can come together and protest, and protest peacefully, for the injustices that took place with George Floyd," Frye said. "Our police force work every day. They may make their mistakes too but it's our job to come forward and talk and be part of that review team, be part of that discussion to make sure these things don't happen in our community."
The crowd then moved down North Street, turned left on North Mercer Street and turned right on East Washington Street before returning to Kennedy Square.
The crowd of demonstrators gathered on Kennedy Square on Sunday afternoon.
