+2 Home Rule to set off changes at city hall New Castle will formally switch to a Home Rule-style of government in 2023, setting off many changes at city hall.

Last month, Chris Frye was hired as New Castle’s first city administrator.

Thus, when the calendar flips to 2023, he will have resigned his seat as mayor. The administrator position cannot be held by a public official, while under changes to the city’s government style the elected “mayor” will largely serve the duties previously held by the city council president.

“When I ran for mayor, I promised to be a servant leader, always putting the residents’ needs first,” said Frye, whose first term would have ended in December 2023. “Knowing that the odds stacked against us, I never lost hope and continued to find ways to change the trajectory of our future. I believe that I’ve fulfilled that promise.”

Frye said when he assumed office, the city, while already in Act 47, had to address its economic problems within three years or the state would force it into a receivership.

“In just three short years, and thanks to a great working relationship with city council, I’m proud to say that we have turned the city around, and are on the path toward economic recovery,” Frye said.

Frye said despite hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation costs, the city recently recorded its first positive quarter under Act 47. The city projects to exit Act 47 by the deadline of February 2024.

He attributes this success to eliminating the business privilege and mercantile taxes, investing millions of dollars into infrastructure and paying down debt thanks to the sale of the city’s sewer system and a decline in serious crime because of work done by the city police and county District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. The paving streets and demolition of blighted properties were also areas Frye highlighted.

As Frye soon moves into his new role as administrator, he said he wants to continue working with city council, city administration and partners both in and out of the city in order to continue economic recovery and business growth.

“Our job is not done yet. Council and the administration are working together,” Frye said. “Our relationships have gotten stronger.”

Frye was hired Nov. 18 as the city’s first administrator, a position created under the Home Rule charter that will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city and in creating its yearly budget. Frye’s contract is for one year at $110,000 with no benefits. It takes four votes on city council to hire or fire the administrator.

Frye’s deal is only for a year because, under law, it cannot exceed the terms of council’s reorganization. City council will reorganize in December 2023.

