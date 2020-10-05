BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Just a week after his veto was unanimously overridden, Mayor Chris Frye and his administration will propose 14 exceptions to a fiscal procedure ordinance for New Castle City Council's consideration.
The council approved the ordinance on Sept. 10, which would require any purchase of “supplies, materials, equipment and services for public improvements” costing between $1,500 and $20,100 to first be approved by the council.
Frye vetoed the ordinance, citing its counterproductiveness in day-to-day operations, but the council struck down the veto with a supermajority vote.
The exceptions, which would be expenditures paid without prior authorization, include sales tax due to the state, utilities, contractual payments previously approved by the council and fixed charges, such as postage and copier maintenance. He also requested the amount for aggregate invoices to be increased to $2,500 and for reducing the amount for individual items to $1,000 for pre-approval for all expenditures not listed in the exclusions.
Stephanie Dean, the city's chief financial officer and business administrator, drafted the exceptions and they were approved by both Frye and the council's finance committee.
The council may discuss the 14 proposed exceptions at its caucus meeting tonight.
Frye vetoed another ordinance on March 6, which pertained to the formation of council committees, which was overridden by a supermajority vote from the council.
