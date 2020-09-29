Frye: Not extending Act 47 deadline 'will hurt everyone'

New Castle Mayor Chris Frye claimed Tuesday the city could miss out on millions of dollars in tax revenue due to city council's decision to decline an 18-month extension to its Act 47 exit plan.
New Castle entered Act 47 in 2007 after the state determined the city fit four of the 11 criteria needed to qualify for financially distressed status. A law passed this year gave Act 47 municipalities the option of extending its designation by 18 months. If the extension was taken, the city would have had until February 2024 to exit Act 47. The current deadline stays as August 2022.
"This decision will hurt everyone, and especially those in the city whom we all were elected to serve," Frye said. "I believe that council is letting their political feelings about me cloud their judgment and our collective dysfunction could push the city into receivership."
The extension would have allowed the city to continue taxing residents and commuters a higher percentage of earned income tax for a longer period of time. According to Frye, $2.63 million is accrued in commuter tax — which will cease after August 2022 — and helps pay for things such as fire and police services, patching potholes and paving streets.
"City council's decision will result in a tax cut for those living outside the city and that burden will shift to the city taxpayers and businesses," Frye said. "Our residents, taxpayers and business owners are owed an explanation as to why millions of dollars in revenue are being passed up and why that additional financial burden is being placed on them."
On Monday, city council president Tom Smith indicated the council was not confident in moving forward with the extension due to the administration's lack of fiscal responsibility. Frye cited the criticism as stemming from spending $8,000 on new technology, office supplies and other small purchases the council "deemed unnecessary."
The council was so critical of Frye's monetary decisions it passed a fiscal procedure ordinance earlier this month requiring any purchase of “supplies, materials, equipment and services for public improvements” costing between $1,500 and $20,100 to first be approved by the council.
"While financial accountability is necessary in positions such as mine, I believe it is also responsible in there’s (council), and I do not see this as a fiscally sound decision," Frye said.
Additionally, the extension would have made New Castle eligible for $300,000 in free administrative operating funds to help with the loss of tax revenue and $500,000 in capital to repair roads and address blight throughout the community, Frye said.
Smith didn't discount opting for the extension potentially in the future. According to Vieen Leung, one of the city's Act 47 coordinators, the recovery team is unaware of any statute in the law that prohibits the city's status from being extended next year, but said an exit plan extension next year would allocate money to the Act 47 capital fund and not toward the Act 47 operations fund.
