Early last year, the seeds started to be planted for Chris Frye.
Entering his second year as New Castle’s mayor, Frye attended a public policy event in Philadelphia. What was being talked about there, he noticed, wasn’t trickling down to local communities. So now he’s trying to fix that.
Frye, 33, officially launched his campaign for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor position at an event Wednesday night. He did so at The Confluence, the downtown coffeeshop and meeting space where in November 2019 he hosted his mayoral victory party.
Wednesday’s event included a time for the more than 50 attendees to talk before and after a 25-minute stump speech by Frye. Highlights of his issues-based platform include working from a grassroots base and formulating a plan to help all residents to make sure they and businesses stay in Pennsylvania.
“I say it all the time — I’m not your standard politician,” Frye said, pointing to his campaign logo.
Frye’s campaign slogan is “an uncommon man for a commonwealth” and said he could spend time talking about being pro-life or pro-gun.
“I could talk about all of that,” Frye said. “I think for the vast majority of us who are living day to day, many living paycheck to paycheck, we’re losing our kids to other states. Our business are leaving our state and there’s a reason behind that. Just like as mayor, I’m going to go find out why. We’re going to create an environment that is accepting that is attractive for people to stay, grow and make Pennsylvania the (best) quality of life state in the nation.”
Frye also touched on his early accomplishments as mayor, including proposing and having city council pass his first two budgets without a tax increase, working to eliminate the business privilege and mercantile taxes and connecting with state leaders on ways to get more money coming to the city.
“As lieutenant governor,” Frye said, “I will make it a priority to address those needs and work with our local officials, our community members on a grassroots, face-to-face plan to address those needs.”
At the conclusion of his speech, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine — whose 10th Legislative District includes parts of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties — announced that his Accountable Leadership PAC (political action committee) was donating $500 to the Frye campaign. Frye’s campaign website was recently launched at citizensforchrisfrye.com.
