Mayor Chris Frye on Sunday evening issued a disaster emergency proclamation due to expected heavy snowfall.
The proclamation is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, but can be extended by city council. Snowfall is predicted anywhere from 12 to 15 inches.
Under the proclamation, all vehicles if possible should be removed from city streets and parked in driveways and residents should avoid driving on roads and highways until they have been properly plowed. Residents should also not remove snow or ice from their property and place it on any street.
Because of the snow, Monday afternoon's Martin Luther King Jr. march and vigil planned for downtown was canceled by the city NCAAP.
Westminster College also closed its campus on Monday. Move-in day has been rescheduled for Tuesday and classes will begin on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.