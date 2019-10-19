Mayoral candidate Chris Frye hopes his background in social work and nonprofits will attract voters to his campaign to make New Castle a successful city through addressing social issues and increasing revenue.
“I think we need somebody that’s going to represent our city in the way it needs to be,” said Frye, a Republican. “I think we need a mayor that’s about the people.”
Frye’s plan to bring more revenue into the city lies in attracting more businesses.
“I’m not too particular about what the business is, about who the business is,” he said. “I would just hope that their values align with us and our community, and they see that our city is in a rebuilding phase.”
Businesses he has spoken to are not fond of the business privilege or mercantile taxes, Frye said, but they have brought in $540,000 in tax revenue.
“It helps us keep our doors open and keep our city functioning well, but we have to look at opportunities or ways to decrease that, so we can have more vibrant (city),” he said.
Frye, who is originally from Richmond, Virginia, said he moved to New Castle when he was 11 years old when his grandmother passed away and his mother wanted to be closer to her aunt.
“New Castle became home to myself and my family really fast,” he said.
Frye graduated from Kennedy Catholic High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work before marrying his wife Danielle. The couple have three children.
“I grew up in poverty, so things look different for me all the way growing up until I was able to eventually climb out of poverty where I’m at today,” he said.
Frye has worked as the community supports coordinator for the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership (LCCAP) for six years. He has a staff of six.
Although there are individuals and organizations working on relativizing downtown, Frye says there are more ways to make the area thrive again.
“I know there’s been plans on the table that haven’t been implemented. Implement them,” he said. “We’ve put hundreds of thousands of dollars into plans over the last 12 years, and we’ve barely seen any of the plans being implemented, like the parking study.”
Municipalities throughout the country have implemented different parking arrangements in their downtowns to drive economic development and create “walkable communities,” Frye said.
“We have to change what New Castle looks like aesthetically,” he said. “We have to change the narrative. On the campaign trail for over 10 months, I’ve seen numerous positive things happen in this community and a lot of it isn’t talked about.”
A “social problem” is one of the biggest issues the city has, Frye said.
“We have to look deep within ourselves and communicate more,” he said. “The city government needs to be more open to the people in the community no matter what race, ethnicity, class or gender. Everybody needs to have a seat at the table or have an opportunity to have a seat at the table.”
Although Frye didn’t expect to become be a mayoral candidate so early in life, he says he’s up for the challenge.
During the primary in the spring, Frye said there was talk about experience, or lack there of, but he says the only requirements in the city code to become a mayor is to be 18 years old and be elected by registered voters.
“That’s important. Those qualifications just means you can make common sense decisions when they’re needed, and I know I can do that and I have done it,” he said.
He said he is ready for the challenge of leading New Castle into the future.
“There’s going to be a lot of hard times and a lot of hard decisions made, but you (the public) can trust me that everything I do is going to be for the city and for the residents of the city,” he said. “It’s not about what I think. It’s what the people want.”
