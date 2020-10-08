Mayor Chris Frye's campaign manager from his successful 2019 election will be paid $16,500 annually to work in city hall regulating and enforcing the city's municipal solid waste program.
Eric Francis takes over after the retirement of former refuse manager Sidney McKnight. With the resignation of Tammy Waters, Frye's secretary, the mayor explained the city has been left "unprepared" as the garbage program ordinance "has proven to require an unforeseen amount of attention and an extraordinary level of customer service from city staff."
Frye explained Francis had applied to an open position, but wouldn't address whether the position was publicly advertised. Francis, Frye explained, is "an Air Force veteran with a background in sales and customer service" and was "fully vetted" before being hired.
"(He) is reliable and knowledgeable regarding our local demographic and community needs. He understands the importance of enforcing ordinances while also serving the needs of our citizens."
Francis's salary will drawn upon pre-allotted funds for the position.
Francis will also work with the city's purchasing department to implement the perpetual inventory report — an internal inventory management system — that Councilman Bryan Cameron requested start immediately, Frye said.
