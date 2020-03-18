New Castle Mayor Chris Frye issued a disaster emergency proclamation on Wednesday afternoon.
The proclamation, which went into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday, allows the city to receive state and federal aid if a COVID-19 outbreak happens in New Castle.
"The mayor’s office and city council are committed to protecting our most vulnerable population, particularly senior citizens who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19," Frye said. "Please follow all health and safety recommendations."
Frye encouraged all citizens to stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 response by visiting the city's website at www.newcastlepa.org.
