New Castle Mayor Chris Frye and another candidate for lieutenant governor are fighting back against what they say are unfair assertions by the hand-picked running mate of Doug Mastriano.
Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County, is one of nine candidates running for governor to replace the term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. Comments made by Teddy Daniels, running for lieutenant governor on a proposed ticket with Mastriano, on Facebook accuse Frye of being a RINO — or a Republican in Name Only.
“When you hear ‘I won my seat in a Democrat district,’ maybe you lean that way politically,” Daniels said in a March 20 Facebook Live video, referencing Frye though not by name.
Frye overcame a sizable Democrat majority in registered voters when he won the race to be New Castle’s youngest and first Black mayor in 2019.
Frye appeared in a video Thursday with fellow candidate Jeff Coleman, a former two-term state House member, to ask for civility in the primary race that includes nine candidates.
“Let’s give voters something better than cursive, sarcasm or name-calling that have come to define modern campaigns,” Frye said. “You are both good men with good families and good reputations. It doesn’t have to be this way.”
Frye and Coleman shared the honor of being recommended candidates by the Butler County Republican Committee last weekend, though neither candidate reached the 60-percent threshold for a full endorsement. Daniels attacked Coleman, not by name, in another Facebook Live video in which he refers to him as a swamp creature and derided his use of invoking quotes from Mister Rogers in his campaign appearances.
A March 8 Fox News poll of 960 Pennsylvanian Republicans showed Mastriano in second place at 18 percent, narrowly trailing frontrunner Lou Barletta’s 19 percent ahead of the May 17 primary.
The winner of the lieutenant governor primary election will run on a ticket with the winner of the governor primary. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the lone Democrat running in the primary.
Both Mastriano and Daniels have ties to the Jan. 6 insurrection mob at the U.S. Capitol. Mastriano was outside the Capitol, organized bus trips to Washington, D.C. that day and has spread baseless conspiracy theories the 2020 election was stolen.
Daniels is a former police officer and Army combat veteran who is aligned with former President Donald Trump. He said he was outside the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
