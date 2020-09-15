Mayor Chris Frye reassured residents the city is on track to correct violations listed in a non-compliance letter from the city’s Act 47 recovery team.
“Code enforcement is key to ensuring quality of life in our community,” Frye said in a statement Monday. “My administration is committed to operating by the book and code is no exception.”
On Wednesday, Vieen Leung, one of the city’s Act 47 coordinators, sent a letter to both Frye and New Castle City Council listing four violations to the city’s three-year exit plan. All of the violations dealt with code enforcement.
During Thursday’s city council meeting, both Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile and Council President Tom Smith agreed this was the first time the city had received a non-compliance letter.
Frye noted in his statement this was the first time a letter had been sent, but it was due to the city not yet being in the “exit plan” phase.
Although the plan was adopted in August 2019, Frye said, it went into effect on Jan. 1.
“While the non-compliance letters concerns are valid,” he said, “some background information can provide context that will help people understand on what is actually taking place from an administrative perception.”
There have been “numerous” changes in the code department since taking office in January, he said.
“We have adapted and the department continues to move forward efficiently and effectively.”
Although his administration participate in bi-weekly calls with Act 47 and that state’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to discuss the status of the city’s compliance, Frye said some of the responsibly falls on to city council.
City council has to yet to introduce an ordinance to address one of the violations, which concerns Act 121, or occupancy permits, of which the council is required to do.
According to Frye, “(none) of the Act 47 requirements been effectively addressed by newly formed council committees.”
Building Inspection Underwriters, a third-party vendor who administers rental inspections in the city, has been working under the supervision of code, Frye said. The department has provided BIU with a list of 900 properties and 300 letters have been mailed to date.
In the non-compliance letter, Leung wrote BIU completed only eight inspections within the first two quarters of 2020, compared to 566 completed in the first two quarters of 2019. The letter also notes the city outsourced the duties in March 2019.
The city used a $46,000 state-funded grant to purchase software and field equipment for its code enforcement vehicles but has yet to start using the technology, the letter read.
The funds were used during the previous administration to buy tablets and Munilogic, a municipal management software, Frye said.
“My administration has prioritized upgrading and implementing efficient technology throughout and code has been making incremental improvements as they also adjust to the internal administrative changes that have been occurring,” he said.
“There are always challenges that must be overcome with new technology and code officers are currently testing the tablets in cars with the advent of a mobile Hotspot,” Frye said.
Code wrote zero citations in the second quarter this year, compared to 317 citations written in the second quarter in 2019, according to the department’s quarter two report.
“As mayor, at the onset of this pandemic, I made a decision to cease writing new citations, except in extreme cases, because of the economic uncertainty many residents were facing. Now, the entire code enforcement processes are back in full operation,” he said.
The letter also noted council members voiced concern during an Aug. 25 meeting with Act 47 and DCED about the number of demolitions planned for the rest of this year.
To become compliant, the city must take steps to comply with four areas dealing with how it handles code enforcement.
“During my campaign, I promised real change and that is what I’m delivering,” he said. “No one said it’ll be easy! I appreciate your patience!”
